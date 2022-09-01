D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,194.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 678.48 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,162.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company's stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

