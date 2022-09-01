Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,070,418 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Medtronic stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.