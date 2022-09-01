Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,729,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.