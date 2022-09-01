Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 361,700 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of IMAB opened at $6.13 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About I-Mab

IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.