Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,822 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

