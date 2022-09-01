Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 47,800 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 391.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

HCC stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

