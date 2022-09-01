Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.60 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

