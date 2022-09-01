Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

