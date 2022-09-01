Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.65 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.