Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,733 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

EFX stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.