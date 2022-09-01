D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 9,282 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $85.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

