Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 2,898,300 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,898,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 251,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 445,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.