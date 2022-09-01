MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $390.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.