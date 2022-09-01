MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.67.
MDB stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average is $331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after buying an additional 312,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $113,395,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
