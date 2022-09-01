Workiva (NYSE:WK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.