MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $438.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,395,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.