Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.01% of Source Capital worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at about $13,203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

