D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.59 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 217.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Axos Financial worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

