D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.43% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.