D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 135 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.71 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.