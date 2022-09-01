D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.51 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

