D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,685 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,932,000 after acquiring an additional 731,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $223.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.