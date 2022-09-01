D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

