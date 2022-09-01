First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

