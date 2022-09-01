D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $92.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91.

