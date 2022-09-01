D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 370 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $191.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.