D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.90 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

