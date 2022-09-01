D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 773 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,468 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.17% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DUSA stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

