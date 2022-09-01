D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 13,240 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 678.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $220.41 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

