D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 171.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $420,772 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

