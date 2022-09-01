D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

