D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.63 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

