D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.