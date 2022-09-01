BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

BLK opened at $666.39 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.91. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

