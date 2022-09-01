D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,455 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

