Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

