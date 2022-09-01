iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 162,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,672,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 31.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 550,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 53,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.