D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $189.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

