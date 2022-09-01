Madison Asset Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,398,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 180,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $499.11 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

