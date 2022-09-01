Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $59,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $33,484,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $56.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.