Madison Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

