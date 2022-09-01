Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 391,299 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 391,299 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

