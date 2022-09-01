Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

