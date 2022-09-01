Madison Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

COMB opened at $31.36 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

