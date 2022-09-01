Madison Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
COMB opened at $31.36 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.