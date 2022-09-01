Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

