Madison Asset Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

