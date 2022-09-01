Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $1,159,568 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $125.33 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

