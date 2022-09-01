Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 534,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Canoo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Canoo by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Canoo by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Canoo

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,535.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

