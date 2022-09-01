VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Up 3.9 %

VNET stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.