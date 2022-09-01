SVB Leerink Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $242.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.